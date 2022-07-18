Jaipur, Jul 18 (PTI) Rajya Sabha MP Dr Kirodi Lal Meena lodged a complaint on Monday after he received a hand-written life threat note at his Pandara Road bunglow in New Delhi.

Meena has written a letter to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, and the Delhi Police Commissioner to get the matter investigated and take necessary action.

A man identifying himself as Qadir Ali Rajasthani has given a life threat to the BJP MP accusing him of spreading vitriol against Muslims.

Qadir Ali, in his letter shared by Meena with the media, expressed his anger at Meena's advocacy for Hindus and considering himself a “Hindu leader.”

In the letter, the man said that a few days ago Meena had offered one month's salary to tailor Kanhaiya Lal's family, and accused him of calling Muslims “Talibani hardliners.”

Qadir Ali said no matter how big a leader one is, he will teach a lesson to those who insult Prophet Mohammad, and Meena is next in the list.

Kanhaiya Lal was hacked to death at his tailor shop in Udaipur by two men for supporting former BJP Spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who had earlier made some controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad during a TV debate.

Meena in a statement issued to the media said he was "not afraid of the threat” and he will keep exposing “jehadis” and “political forces harbouring them.”

