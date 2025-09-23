Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 23 (ANI): BJP MP Lahar Singh Siroya on Tuesday criticised Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over the announcement of a caste census, alleging that it has caused dissatisfaction across various communities and even within the Congress party.

In a post on X, Siroya wrote, "By ordering a caste census in a tearing hurry, Shri. Siddaramaiah has made everybody, including his own party men and cabinet colleagues, unhappy. As of today, the Vokkaligas, the Lingayats, the Dalits, the OBCs, the Brahmins, the minorities, the tribes and the nomads are upset with the Congress government. The Chief Minister should ask if his own Kuruba community is with him or if they too are upset. Who is really happy with the caste survey is a good question to ask. Perhaps only Shri. Rahul Gandhi."

Siroya added that Karnataka's caste survey has sparked fears across communities, with no group satisfied with the expected results, and warned that Siddaramaiah's leadership could weaken Congress, leaving little for DK Shivakumar to inherit.

"Each community in Karnataka have developed their own grouse against the caste survey. Each community is afraid of the final outcome of the survey. It now seems no survey will match their aspirations or expectations. The local newspapers are filled with these reports. It almost appears that Shri. Siddaramaiah will finish the Congress party, and there will be nothing really left for Shri. DK Shivakumar to take over when the time comes," he wrote.

He said, "Anyway, we in the BJP have nothing to complain about all this. I had suggested in the past that there was no need for the state government to get a separate caste survey done when the central government had announced a survey along with the general census."

He said Siddaramaiah's stress over the caste survey and scams showed in his public outburst at the Mysuru Dasara event, where he scolded the crowd for leaving early.

"The fact that Shri. Siddaramaiah is caught in a difficult situation with respect to the caste survey and has the big scams weighing heavy on his heart, it is all getting reflected in his public behaviour. Yesterday, at the inauguration of the #Dasara festivities, he shouted at his own people in Mysore and asked them why they were in the audience. Naturally, the mood and dignity of the event was affected. The political disturbance in Karnataka has reached a new level this week," Siroya wrote on X.

On September 12, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced a significant caste survey initiative aimed at understanding the socio-educational status of the state's population.

The survey, led by Madhusudan Naik, Chairman of the Backwards Classes (BC) Commission, along with five members, will cover approximately seven crore people. The Madhusudan Commission's survey is scheduled to be completed between September 22 and October 7, 2025.

Speaking to the reporters in Bengaluru, the Chief Minister stated that Madhusudan Naik and five other people will conduct the social-educational survey.

"We had to know the socio-educational status, we did this survey (caste survey)... Now Madhusudan (Chairman, BC Commission) and 5 members will conduct a survey to know the data of 7 crore people. The Madhusudan Commission's survey will be completed between September 22 and October 7, 2025," CM Siddaramaiah said.

The initiative aims to inform policies and interventions addressing social and educational disparities. (ANI)

