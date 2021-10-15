New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari is set to embark upon his Chhath Covid Awareness Yatra after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote a letter to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal requesting him to permit Chhath Puja in the national capital.

Speaking to ANI, the BJP leader said that so far programmes of Chhath Covid Yatra have been decided at 58 places. He said that his Chhath Yatra will be taken out as Chhath Covid awareness Yatra.

Tiwari has been protesting against the DDMA's order to ban Chhath puja celebrations in public places due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He considers Kejriwal's letter to the LG as a win for the BJP.

The Member of Parliament from North East Delhi said that Kejriwal being the vice-chairman of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) can take a decision to allow Chhath Puja celebrations.

"According to the guidelines issued by the Centre, the state government is free to make its own guidelines regarding the COVID-19. Arvind Kejriwal is not only the CM of Delhi but vice-chairman of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority. Therefore he can take decisions," he said.

Earlier the DDMA stated that the Chhath puja celebration shall not be allowed in public places, public grounds, river banks and temples citing the COVID-19 pandemic in the national capital.

An order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) advised the public to celebrate Chhath puja at their homes. (ANI)

