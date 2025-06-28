New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): BJP MP Nishikant Dubey launched a scathing attack on the Congress on Saturday, terming them the "assassins" of the Constitution.

Taking to his official 'X' handle, the BJP MP shared a glimpse of a statement from Russian president Vladimir Putin following his meeting with former Congress president Sonia Gandhi in 2005.

Nishikant Dubey alleged that Sonia Gandhi was taking decisions on behalf of the nation, despite Manmohan Singh being the Prime Minister of India.

"Congress, the assassin of the Constitution. Manmohan Singh ji was the Prime Minister of the country, but who was making the country's decisions, Sonia Gandhi ji? This statement is from the meeting of Sonia Gandhi ji with Russia's President Putin. The agreement was on defense, which Constitution gave Sonia ji this authority?", Nishikant Dubey's 'X' post said.

Furthermore, the BJP MP stated that Sonia Gandhi mentioned the 12 Indian school children whom Pakistani terrorists kidnapped during her conversation with President Putin. Nishikant Dubey asked what steps the then Indian government took in reply to these attacks, and how many terrorist hideouts were destroyed.

He stated that contrary to this attack, 1000 Pakistani terrorists were released from the jails.

"In this 2005 statement, Sonia ji is talking about the killing of our 12 school children by Pakistan's terrorists, did we destroy even a single terrorist hideout in Pakistan? On the contrary, over 1000 terrorists were released from Kashmir's jails? If only Rahul Gandhi ji would explain the Constitution crafted by the Gandhi family?", the 'X' post added.

On June 27, Nishikant Dubey shared a letter by former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi to the then-US President Ronald Reagan to attack the Congress party, alleging Gandhi's role in atrocities against Sri Lankan Tamils.

Sharing the letter dated February 8, 1988, on X, Dubey wrote, "Is Rajiv Gandhi ji responsible for the Tamil genocide in Sri Lanka? The Nehru-Gandhi family, that is, slaves of America/Russia."

The BJP MP alleged that the letter describes how India and Sri Lanka committed atrocities against Tamils and questioned why India, being a sovereign nation, shared details with the US. (ANI)

