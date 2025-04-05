Patna (Bihar) [India], April 5 (ANI): BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad has strongly defended the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025, calling it a constitutional and progressive measure that supports the poor, women, and Pasmanda Muslims.

Speaking to reporters, Prasad said, "RJD will obviously oppose this (Waqf Amendment Bill) because of their vote bank politics. They lose every time and will lose again. The Waqf Bill is completely constitutional, it is in favour of the poor, women, and Pasmanda Muslims."

Prasad also criticized the opposition for their response to the bill, particularly pointing out the silence of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

"Why didn't Rahul Gandhi speak? Who stopped him? He was in the House but said nothing. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was nowhere to be seen. She is an MP from Wayanad, the public understands all this..." he added, questioning the Gandhis' stance on the issue.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan approached the Supreme Court (SC) on Saturday, challenging the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025.

The Bill passed in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha now awaits President Droupadi Murmu's assent to become an Act. After two days of heated debate in both houses of Parliament, the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 was passed.

AAP MLA Khan contends that the Bill curtails the religious and cultural autonomy of Muslims, enables arbitrary executive interference, and undermines minority rights to manage their religious and charitable institutions.

According to the petition, the amendments affect core aspects of waqf law, including the definition, creation, registration, governance, dispute resolution, and alienation of waqf properties.

Union MinisterChirag Paswan said that if people felt injustice had been done they were free to approach the court.

"Our Constitution already has a provision that if a person has an objection that justice has not been done to them, they can go to court. The amendments we made in the Waqf were based on this...because in most cases, they could not go to court, this is what has been amended... Every individual, party is free... Lalu Yadav himself had said that it should be made stricter, these were his words, but today, when it has been made strict, his own party is talking about going to court." he said.

The Association for Protection of Civil Rights, an NGO, has also filed a petition in the Supreme Court opposing the Bill.

In total, four challenges have been filed so far by various individuals and organisations. (ANI)

