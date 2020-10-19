New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Monday assumed charge as the new president of the party's youth wing and said the organisation will strive hard to "establish the rule of law and restore democracy" in the opposition ruled states of West Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Surya has succeeded Lok Sabha Mumbai MP Poonam Mahajan after completion of her tenure.

Also Read | Paliganj Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

"The BJYM will strive hard to establish the rule of law and restore democracy in the states of West Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Hundreds of young party activists have sacrificed their lives to uphold the constitution in these states," the Bangalore South Lok Sabha MP said.

He assumed charge in the presence of BJP general secretaries Arun Singh and Tarun Chugh.

Also Read | Amazon Web Services, NITI Aayog Launch Frontier Technologies Cloud Innovation Centre.

On taking up office, Surya thanked the party's top leadership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president JP Nadda for entrusting him with the responsibility to lead the party's youth wing.

The BJP's Delhi youth wing workers gave him a resounding welcome on Monday when he left his residence here for the party headquarters to assume charge as the 14th President of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the party's youth wing said in a statement. PTI JTR

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)