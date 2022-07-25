New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) BJP Rajya Sabha members Ajay Pratap Singh and Brijlal Monday supported a bill that seeks to ban financing of any activity related to weapons of mass destruction, saying it was needed to prevent terrorists from acquiring such armament.

When the Upper House reassembled at 5 pm following adjournments due to Opposition protest over several issues, Sasmit Patra, who was in the Chair, asked Opposition members them not to obstruct other members from speaking and resumed the discussion on the Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022.

Supporting the bill, Singh said the members should understand that terrorists across the world are trying to acquire nuclear and chemical weapons, and the bill was needed to prevent that from happening.

He said India has also suffered from terrorism, and if terrorists in the country acquire such weapons it will be detrimental to the country.

Brijlal also spoke in support of the bill.

He said the use of weapons of mass destruction had already happened in India and cited the use of RDX in the deadly 1993 Mumbai serial blasts and Khalistan terrorist attacks in Punjab.

