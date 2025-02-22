Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 22 (ANI): BJP State Vice President and Tirunelveli MLA Nainar Nagendran criticized the DMK government on Saturday over its stance on the Hindi language and the National Education Policy (NEP).

He also raised concerns over rising sexual crimes and drug abuse in Tamil Nadu.

Addressing a budget presentation public meeting in Thoothukudi, organized by the BJP's South District unit, Nagendran, along with Nagercoil MLA M.R. Gandhi, interacted with local businessmen and elaborated on the Union Budget.

Speaking to ANI, Nagendran said, "As far as DMK is concerned, they claim that Hindi should not be studied, yet their leaders and officials have introduced Hindi as a subject in schools run by them. They also argue that studying the Ramayana is harmful to Perumal temples."

He further questioned the Tamil Nadu government's stance on the NEP, and remarked, "Are they demanding funds under the new education policy introduced by the Centre? If they are already receiving funds through other means, why are they now asking for NEP funds? That is our question."

Earlier on Saturday, DMK MP A Raja strongly reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks on language, accusing him of attempting to create divisions in the country.

Raja questioned the PM's stance and asserted that the BJP is fostering division.

"The Prime Minister said in an event that some people are trying to separate the country in the name of language. If you doubt that we will separate the country in the name of language, should we not also doubt that you are trying to divide the country in the name of religion?" Raja said.

He further warned that there will be strong resistance if the PM continues to speak on the language issue. "If you still speak on language, our Deputy Chief (Minister) will say, 'Go Back, Modi.' We (MMK MPs) will say, 'Shut up Modi' in Parliament."

Meanwhile, Nagendran also highlighted the growing issue of sexual crimes and drug abuse in the state.

Nagendran said, "Sexual crimes against young children and school girls have become a serious issue in Tamil Nadu. The state government must act immediately and ban drugs like cannabis and opium. The police should take strict action. I don't know where this will end." (ANI)

