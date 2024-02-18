New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) national convention on Saturday passed a significant political resolution titled 'Viksit Bharat' highlighting the achievements under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, adding that the Modi government would return to power for a third straight term with a roadmap for expanding the government's welfare and development programmes.

The political resolution passed by the BJP's national convention mentioned the achievements of the Modi government. It credited PM Narendra Modi for elevating India's image as a capable and strong nation with a vision for a developed India by 2047.

Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda urged party workers to strive hard in the Lok Sabha polls,aiming to surpass the 370-seat mark and expressing confidence in the Modi government in achieving a hat-trick and creating a record.

"Before 2014, people used to make fun of us, that how we will form the government. But after 2014 our government was formed and in 2019 again we formed the government with the majority," he said.

Pointing out the influence and the expansion of the Bharatiya Janata Party across the nation, Nadda said that the BJP ruled only around five states before Modi's took power in 2014 and it is in power in 12 states now. In total, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by BJP is in power in 17 states, he said.

"It was after thirty years that a government with an absolute majority was formed in the country in 2014. Just after five years, in 2019, again, it was a 'Poorn Bahumat Sarkar' under PM Modi Ji's leadership. Today, we state this with pride that hard work and efforts of our Party's leaders have turned our Adhiveshan into 'Maha Adhiveshan'!" Nadda asserted.

The resolution on Viksit Bharat highlighted the Ram Temple, GST, CAA, the new parliament, G20, abrogation of Article 370, Triple Talaq Bill, Chandrayaan, Millets, and Women's Reservation Bill.

Meanwhile, the resolution also talks about how Padma awards are no longer given to people in "elite categories" but to grassroots champions.

The resolution mentioned that under the Modi government, the country has become safer than before and a strong attack has been made against terrorism.

It further added that India carried out surgical and air strikes on terrorism. This is the new India based on which Abhinandan returned from Pakistan and our former marines who got death sentences from Qatar also returned.

Today, Indians living in any corner of the world have the confidence that if they get into any trouble, the Modi government will get them out, it stated.

The BJP showed confidence in their resolution and said that the Modi government would return to power for a third straight term in 2024.

The Bharatiya Janata Party expressed unwavering respect and confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Under the leadership of Narendra Modi, the Bharatiya Janata Party will form the government at the Centre for the third consecutive time with an overwhelming majority. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the BJP will definitely cross the victory mark of 370 seats and the NDA will cross 400, it stated.

The National Convention of the BJP expressed unwavering confidence in PM Narendra Modi's government 3.0 promises to accelerate the pace of development in the country and create new records of success.

The National Convention of the Bharatiya Janata Party welcomes its supreme leader and respected Prime Minister of the country. It assures PM Narendra Modi that the entire organization of the party, each and every worker, will support him with dedication. We are committed to following the path mentioned so that the dream of a developed India can be realized by 2047.

There were a host of takeaways from the inaugural day of the BJP's National Convention in the national capital on Saturday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi instructing party workers to put in the rigours for 100 days to ensure a thumping win for the BJP-led NDA in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Talking of BJP victories in assembly polls, Nadda said that there is an evident atmosphere of enthusiasm in the party rank and file but said there is a need to work hard to achieve the party's winning goals for the Lok Sabha polls expected to be held in April-May this year.

"We all here are happy and full of enthusiasm but with this we have to stay alert and work with full force to cross 370 (seats) and more than 400 for NDA. We have to cross 370 and for that, we have to work with full strength at every booth. Workers of BJP work very hard, I have full faith in you that you will fully immerse yourself, and BJP, under the leadership of Modiji, will score a hat-trick in the third term and will move forward by breaking record," Nadda said.

Notably, the Chief Minister's Council meeting of BJP-ruled states will be held tomorrow.Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President JP Nadda will attend the meeting at 3:30 pm in Bharat Mandapam on Sunday.

