New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda on Monday extended his greetings to the countrymen on the occasion of Christmas and called upon the people to draw inspiration from Jesus Christ.

Nadda offered prayers at Sacred Heart Cathedral Catholic Church in Delhi on the occasion of Christmas.

"I took blessings from Jesus Christ. We all know that God Jesus has been a source of inspiration to all of us. Today is the day to remember him and his teachings. We want to take inspiration from him and walk on his path to establish harmony, peace and development of the people and society. I want to extend my best wishes on the occasion of Christmas." Nadda said while speaking to reporters.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his greetings to fellow Indians on the occasion of Christmas while wishing for peace and prosperity all all.

"Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas! May this festive season bring joy, peace and prosperity to all. Let's celebrate the spirit of harmony and compassion that Christmas symbolises and work towards a world where everyone is happy and healthy. We also recall the noble teachings of Lord Christ," PM Modi posted from his official X handle.

People across the country celebrated Christmas Eve with midnight masses being held in several states. The churches were lit up and revellers burst firecrackers in Madhya Pradesh to ring in the festival of merriment.

A midnight mass was also held at Sacred Heart Cathedral Catholic Church in Delhi while prayers were also offered at St. Francis Xavier's Cathedral in Bengaluru.

An annual festival celebrating the birth of Jesus. Christmas is marked and celebrated by billions worldwide on December 25 as a major religious and cultural event.

The day is also marked by celebratory homecomings warm family gatherings and eatouts. Carol singing, dazzling Christmas lights, and richly decked-up Christmas trees entice folks to join in the celebrations on this day. (ANI)

