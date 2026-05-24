India News | BJP National President Nitin Nabin Holds Key Organisational Meetings with Karnataka Leaders in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 24 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin on Sunday chaired a series of key organisational meetings with senior party leaders in Bengaluru during his maiden official visit to Karnataka.

The high-level meetings were held at the BJP state headquarters, Jagannath Bhavan, where discussions focused on strengthening the party organisation, reviewing political strategies and assessing grassroots-level preparedness in the state.

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Several senior central and state BJP leaders participated in the meeting, including Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra. Party MPs, MLAs, MLCs and members of the state core committee were also present during the deliberations.

BJP National President Nitin Nabin held a breakfast meeting with veteran party leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa at the latter's residence in Bengaluru on Sunday morning.

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Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin arrived in Karnataka late Saturday night and was accorded a grand welcome by state BJP leaders, party workers and office bearers at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.

On his arrival, several senior leaders, including Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra and Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, were present at the airport to receive him.

Party workers welcomed the BJP national president with garlands and party flags, while supporters gathered in large numbers and celebrated his arrival enthusiastically.

Speaking on the occasion, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy said, "He is visiting every state. Like that, because of the elections, he could not be able to visit Karnataka earlier. So this is the first visit we have received him. And tomorrow he is going to attend the meeting of MLA, MLC and MPs. At the same time, the core committee meeting is also there in the evening. So that day after tomorrow, he will go."

During his visit, Nitin Nabin is scheduled to attend a meeting with MLAs, MLCs and MPs on Sunday. A core committee meeting of the state unit is also slated for the evening, party leaders said.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders said that Nitin Nabin will also embark on a two-day visit to Uttarakhand on May 29 and 30 as part of the party's intensified organisational outreach ahead of the 2027 Uttarakhand Assembly elections.

During the high-level visit, a comprehensive review of the functioning of both the state government and the party organisation will be conducted. Discussions will also focus closely on crafting an electoral strategy for lost assembly seats alongside strengthening grassroots booth-level management. (ANI)

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