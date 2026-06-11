India News | BJP National Vice President AP Abdullakutty Congratulates PM Modi on Completing 12 Years in Office

Nilgiris (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 11 (ANI): BJP National Vice President AP Abdullakutty on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on achieving a "historic milestone" by surpassing the tenure of India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

He made the remarks during the inauguration of the renovated MLA office in Udhagamandalam today.

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The office was formally opened by Abdullakutty, who attended the event as the chief guest. The programme was presided over by Udhagamandalam BJP MLA Bhojarajan, who welcomed the gathering.

Speaking to the media after the inauguration, Abdullakutty said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had achieved a historic milestone by overtaking Nehru's tenure as Prime Minister and extended his heartfelt congratulations.

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Abdullah Kutty expressed confidence that Modi would continue serving the people of the country effectively for many more years.

Responding to questions regarding former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai launching a movement, Kutty said it was his "personal choice" and declined to comment further. More than 1.5 million people have reportedly joined Annamalai's newly launched movement.

Addressing reporters, MLA Bhojarajan said the constituency office had remained unused and overgrown for nearly ten years following renovation works; it has now been reopened for public use.

Bojarajan said all residents of the constituency, irrespective of whether they voted for him or not, could submit their petitions and grievances at the office, assuring that prompt action would be taken on them.

Bhojarajan further stated that while Udhagamandalam has witnessed significant growth in tourism, essential infrastructure facilities such as adequate parking remain lacking.

Bojarajan added that discussions would be held with experts to address these issues. Referring to the market complex currently under construction, he noted that the first phase had not been built according to the preferences of traders, assured that the second phase would be constructed to better standards and that shops would be allotted to traders on a priority basis.

The event was attended by BJP Nilgiris District President Dharman, former district president Mohanraj, Udhagamandalam city president Rithu Karthik, district vice-president Parameswaran, and several senior functionaries from alliance parties, including the AIADMK.

Prime Minister Modi completed 4,399 days in office on June 10, surpassing the record held by India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, and marking over 12 years of continuous leadership at the national level. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)