Agartala, Jul 26 (PTI) BJP national general secretary (organization) B L Santosh arrived here on Tuesday a two-day visit to Tripura, which goes to the Assembly poll early next year.

Vinod Sonkar, BJP state in-charge and Chief Minister Manik Saha, who was in Delhi to attend a meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi also returned to the state on Monday.

A senior BJP leader said Sontosh chaired a meeting of party's office bearers at the state party headquarters where organizational matters and outcome of the June state assembly by-election was discussed. Union minister Pratima Bhowmik and senior leader Phanindranath Sharma was among those who were present at the meeting.

Santosh is scheduled to hold a meeting with the BJP state core committee members on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, former chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb, who returned from Delhi on Tuesday, rubbished speculations of his suspension from the party.

“Those who are spreading rumours against me don't understand BJP. I know it as a state party president and a chief minister. Those who could not sustain in BJP are behind the propaganda".

There have been speculations on social media that Deb will be expelled from BJP for five years.

"I only trust my party and the people. They will give a befitting reply to the rumour mongers in due course of time”, he told the media at the MBB Airport here.

Deb, who had quit as Tripura chief minister on May 14 following instruction from the BJP central leadership, had been in Delhi and called on several union ministers and party leaders.

