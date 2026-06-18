India News | BJP, NDA MLAs in Jharkhand Leave for Assembly as Rajya Sabha Voting Begins

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], June 18 (ANI): BJP and NDA MLAs departed from a hotel in Ranchi for the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly to cast their votes in the Rajya Sabha elections.

Voting for two Rajya Sabha seats in Jharkhand started, with Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)'s Baidyanath Ram, Congress candidate Pranav Jha, and Independent candidate Parimal Nathwani in the fray.

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The BJP is supporting Independent candidate Parimal Nathwani in the election.

Polling in the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly began at 9 am and will continue till 4 pm, while the counting of votes will commence at 5 pm. The results will be declared thereafter.

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BJP State General Secretary Amar Kumar Bauri said Nathwani had approached the BJP state leadership seeking support, following which the NDA extended its backing to his candidature.

"Parimal Nathwani had come to our state president seeking support. NDA has supported him. His tenure has been widely appreciated. He is on good terms with the MLAs and party in Jharkhand. For the progress of Jharkhand and strengthening NDA, Parimal Nathwani will win," Bauri said.

On voting for Rajya Sabha election today in the state, LJP(RV) MLA Janardan Paswan says, "We are confident of our victory. We will win with a good margin. There is no confusion, NDA is united. There are no ifs and buts. Conscience of several MLAs will awaken today, you will see it at 5 pm today. We are winning."

BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo said, " We are confident that our NDA-supported independent candidate, Parimal Nathwani, will win with a large majority... People will vote for him based on his work and the Prime Minister's policies for public welfare... Secondly, the Congress is calling him all sorts of things and using offensive language. This is extremely regrettable.... Those who are objecting to us today sent Vijay Mallya with the support of the JDS... All sections of society should be represented...." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)