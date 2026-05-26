India News | BJP Nervous over Growing Support for Congress in Panchayat Polls: Naresh Chauhan

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 26 (ANI): Principal Media Advisor to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Naresh Chauhan, on Tuesday, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of panicking over the growing support being received by Congress-backed candidates in the ongoing Panchayat elections in the state.

Addressing a press conference in Shimla, Chauhan said the recent election trends had clearly unsettled the BJP leadership.

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"The BJP leaders had not expected Congress-supported candidates to receive such overwhelming public support in the Panchayat elections. The people of Himachal Pradesh are expressing confidence in the policies and decisions of the Sukhu government," Chauhan said.

He added that although the counting for Zila Parishad and Block Samiti elections was still pending, the BJP had already sensed defeat and was therefore making allegations against the government in an attempt to influence public perception.

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Responding to BJP criticism over the state cabinet meeting held during the Panchayat election period, Chauhan said the opposition was ignoring precedents from its own tenure.

He said BJP leaders had complained to the Governor, alleging that the government violated the Model Code of Conduct by convening a cabinet meeting during the elections.

"During the tenure of the Jai Ram Thakur government, cabinet meetings were also held on December 23, 2020 and January 5, 2021, during Panchayat elections. Similarly, cabinet meetings were conducted during the Prem Kumar Dhumal government in 2010-11 while the code of conduct was in force," Chauhan said.

He clarified that the Congress government had not approved any new schemes during the meeting, and only urgent administrative matters were discussed.

"The BJP is unnecessarily trying to create controversy and mislead the public," he alleged.

Chauhan further alleged that the BJP was issuing repeated statements in an effort to conceal its anticipated defeat in the Panchayat elections.

"The BJP leadership has realised that it is losing public support. Congress-backed candidates have secured victories at several places, and even in closely contested seats Congress candidates are leading," he claimed.

Chauhan also alleged that the BJP had failed to field strong candidates in the Zila Parishad elections and was now attempting to create a political narrative to justify its expected defeat.

Targeting the Central Government over rising fuel prices, Chauhan said inflation had severely affected ordinary citizens.

"People are facing a huge financial burden because of increasing prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas. The Central Government should reduce excise duty on petrol and diesel to provide relief to the public," he said.

He alleged that while promises of relief were made during elections, fuel prices continued to rise afterwards.

"Inflation and unemployment have become the biggest issues facing the country today, and the common people are suffering because of them," Chauhan added.

Speaking on unemployment, Chauhan criticised the Central Government for failing to create sufficient job opportunities for youth.

"Young people are struggling in search of employment, but the Centre does not appear serious about addressing the issue. Every family is worried about the future and employment of their children," he said.

He added that unemployment had emerged as one of the biggest challenges for the youth of the country and urged the government to understand their concerns.

Reacting to allegations of fake voting involving Vandana Guleria, daughter of former minister Mahender Thakur, during the Zila Parishad elections in Mandi, Chauhan said the matter would be investigated by the election authorities.

"If it is confirmed that anyone cast a vote improperly or in violation of rules, appropriate action will be taken as per law," he said.

He added that Panchayat elections were an important part of democracy, and maintaining fairness in the election process was everyone's responsibility. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)