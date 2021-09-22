Puducherry [India], September 22 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday nominated S Selvaganabathy as its Rajya Sabha candidate from Puducherry.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party Central Election Committee has decided the one name for the Biennial Election to the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) from Puducherry - S Selvaganabathy," read a statement issued by the BJP.

The statement was undersigned by BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh.

The BJP is in power in alliance with the All India NR Congress (AINRC) in the Union Territory.

The election to the Rajya Sabha seat would be held on October 4. The incumbent member N Gokulakrishnan's term ends on October 6. (ANI)

