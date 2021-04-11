Chennai, Apr 11 (PTI) BJP nominee from Aravakkurichi constituency in the April 6 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, K Annamalai, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Annamalai tweeted saying he has tested positive for coronavirus and has been hospitalised.

He requested those who came in contact with him recently "to watch out for any symptoms & get tested."

A former Karnataka cadre IPS officer, Annamalai had taken voluntary retirement from service in 2019 and joined the BJP last year.

He was fielded from Aravakkurichi Assembly constituency in the Assembly polls.

Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar, also with the BJP, said her filmmaker husband Sundar C has tested positive for COVID-19.

"He is doing well but admitted in hospital for precautionary measures...," she tweeted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)