Uttar Dinajpur (West Bengal) [India], April 18 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday claimed that the BJP orchestrated the recent clash in Murshidabad on Wednesday.

Banerjee claims that the DIG of Murshidabad was removed from his post a day before Ram Navami to execute their plan of rioting in the area.

Also Read | Navi Mumbai: Two Labourers Steal Six Kg of Gold and Rs 2,000 Cash After Breaking Into Flat in Nerul, Arrested.

Reportedly, clashes broke out during a Ram Navami procession in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, resulting in numerous injuries on Wednesday.

"I am challenging and saying that BJP orchestrated the incident that happened the other day... If I ask the BJP commission why they removed their DIG one day before Ram Navami,? Was it to plan this?" she said at a public rally in Raiganj.

Also Read | Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha Election 2024: PDP President Mehbooba Mufti Files Nomination for General Polls (Watch Videos).

Meanwhile, she also launched an attack on the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saying, "Yogi is coming here to give a speech. In Uttar Pradesh, he doesn't let anyone speak, nor will he go to the mountains to give a speech. Take care of your state," she said.

She also criticised BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty for joining BJP.

"During the elections, I had made Mithun Chakraborty a Rajya Sabha MP, but I didn't know that another big traitor from Bengal had bowed his head in the RSS office just to save his son," she said.

A day before Ram Navami the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party will "incite riots" in the state on April 17 ahead of the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

"As soon as the elections come, there is a very critical situation in the country, ...they will do something to divert your minds. I say another thing, they can also riot, they are ready to riot, please do not go to riot even if they abuse you. I will also tell my minority brothers and sisters, that if you see them sloganeering on the 17th, that is their day of the riot, I think it should be a day of respect for humans, even if they abuse, keep your head cool and pray in the name of Allah.. We have to protect the peace, they (BJP) want to riot and send NIA so that voting cannot take place," she said.

West Bengal will be conducting polling for its 42 parliamentary constituencies in all seven phases - April 19, April 26, May 4, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. The counting of votes is scheduled for June 4.

In most of the constituencies in the state, the main fight is between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the principal opposition in the state, the BJP.

Though the TMC is part of the INDIA bloc, it does not have a seat-sharing arrangement with the other parties in the alliance, like Congress and the Left parties in the state.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the TMC won 34 seats in the state, while the BJP had to settle for just 2 seats. The CPI (M) won 2 seats, while the Congress bagged 4.

However, the BJP came up with a much-improved showing in the 2019 polls, winning 18 seats against the TMC's 22. The Congress's tally dropped to just 2 seats, while the Left scored a blank. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)