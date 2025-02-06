New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) The six-member committee constituted by BJP president J P Nadda to inquire into the vandalisation of a statue of B R Ambedkar in Punjab has sought an NIA probe into the incident, as it submitted its report to Nadda.

On January 26, an attempt was made to vandalise a life-size statue of B R Ambedkar at the Town Hall on Heritage Street in Amritsar. The 35-feet statue was hit with a hammer by a person, who was later taken into custody.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: 70 Strong Rooms Set Up with 3-tier Security for Safe Storage of EVMs.

"Based on its findings, the panel has called for an NIA investigation into the unfortunate incident involving the statue of Baba Saheb (Ambedkar)," the BJP said in a statement.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is a federal agency.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Shocker: Father Repeatedly Rapes Minor Daughter for Over a Year in Gujarat, Impregnates Her; Arrested.

Nadda had formed the panel of BJP leaders belonging to the Scheduled Castes to look into the incident.

The committee comprised Rajya Sabha MP and former Uttar Pradesh DGP Brijlal, BJP's SC Morcha president Lal Singh Arya, former Union minister Som Prakash, party spokesperson Guru Prakash Paswan, UP government minister Aseem Arun, and Banto Kataria.

The BJP said the committee met members of the SC community at different locations and also gathered information from different groups about the incident.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)