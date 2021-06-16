By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): As part of its efforts to corner the Trinamool Congress government over the "post-poll violence" in the state and rally support for its workers, BJP has decided to hold protests in West Bengal.

BJP leaders have alleged that the party workers continue to be targeted in the state by the ruling Trinamool Congress.

The protest is likely to be held on June 23 and party leaders including MLAs and MPs will be present in small groups in various districts to raise voice against the Trinamool Congress.

The protests will be held by adhering to the COVID-19 protocols as the state government has extended restrictions till July 1 with some relaxations, a senior leader said.

Senior BJP leaders will lead the protest in Dharmtala area of Kolkata against the Mamata Banerjee government.

BJP leaders alleged that the TMC cadre "is continuously perpetrating violence against those who supported BJP".

"You must have heard the gory incidents of rapes in Bengal that have come before Supreme Court as well. The violence is not stopping. We get complaints of such violence daily. And to raise voice against this political revenge on our supporters, we would do a symbolic protest in Bengal," said a senior party leader.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had written a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that the post-poll violence in the state is the worst since independence and does not augur well for democracy.

He warned that punishing those who voted as per their volition will sound the death knell for democracy. The Trinamool Congress government later said the content of the letter were not consistent with real facts.

Dhankhar is in the national capital and has met union ministers Pralhad Joshi, Prahlad Singh Patel and is likely to meet Union minister Amit Shah. He also met the NHRC chairman.

BJP leaders said that the protest was also a signal by the party that it firmly stands with its supporters in the state. (ANI)

