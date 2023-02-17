Chandigarh, Feb 17 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday alleged that the policies of the BJP policies have made agriculture a loss-making deal for farmers, asserting that his party is making a draft to make the farm sector profitable.

The former Haryana chief minister is the head of a group constituted for the subject 'Farmers and Agriculture' for the 85th plenary session of the All India Congress Committee to be held in Raipur, Chhattisgarh from February 24 to 26, a party release said here.

Holding a meeting of this group here, Hooda said suggestions have been sought from all members on the draft to be presented in the session.

Earlier, many suggestions were given in the draft presented by the committee formed under the leadership of Hooda in the ‘Nava Sankalp' camp of the Congress held in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

This included proposals like guaranteeing minimum support price to farmers, determining MSP under the C2 formula, liberating farmers from debt and giving banking concessions to agriculture-like industry, the release said.

A detailed discussion was held with all farmer leaders and agriculture experts to prepare the draft, it said.

On the Haryana Assembly budget session starting February 20, Hooda said the Congress is fully prepared to raise public issues in the House.

Answers will be sought from the government regarding them, he added.

A meeting of the Congress Legislature Party will be held on February 19 to discuss the issues in detail, he said.

Referring to the Bhiwani incident in which the charred bodies of two Rajasthan residents were found, Hooda said the incident has once again made it clear that there is no such thing as law and order in Haryana.

He said the government should take cognisance of the matter and conduct a fair investigation.

Two men -- Nasir and Junaid -- were found charred to death in the car in Haryana's Bhiwani district Thursday after they were allegedly abducted from Bharatpur district in Rajasthan by men said to be cow vigilantes.

