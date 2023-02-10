Jaipur, Feb 10 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday accused the BJP of politicising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming Dausa visit by scheduling a rally nearby.

PM is scheduled to inaugurate on Sunday the Sohna-Dausa part of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Dausa on February 12. The programme is being organised by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).

BJP is also holding a public meeting close to this venue and that will be addressed by the prime minister.

"I have heard that it is a big programme, we could come on one stage. They (BJP) knew that I would raise the issue of ERCP… I understand that to avoid that, PMO and others involved in this, leaders from the state … the one who is a Union minister … would have said to him that you have chosen a venue (Dausa) which comes under ERCP, therefore, change it," Gehlot told reporters.

He claimed that only 100-200 people will be present at the official function and the public meeting will be held separately by the BJP.

The CM and other Congress leaders have been repeatedly demanding the Centre to give the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP), which is aimed at addressing the drinking and irrigation water needs of 13 eastern Rajasthan districts, including Dausa, the status of a national project.

The project was conceptualised by the former BJP government led by the then CM Vasundhara Raje.

According to Congress, the PM had in elections rallies in 2018 and 2019 promised to give the ERCP national project status, which is yet to be accorded.

