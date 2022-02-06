New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): In the wake of the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday postponed the release of its manifesto for the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was scheduled to release 'Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra' today, which is likley to address a host of issues, including nationalism, development, good governance, and the development of the temple cities of Kashi and Mathura.

Shah along with the UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister KP Maurya, and state unit BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh observed a two-minute silence to pay tributes to Lata Mangeshkar.

"Lata Mangeshkar is no more. Soul like her takes birth once in centuries. The release of the BJP manifesto scheduled for Sunday for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 has been postponed. The next date will be announced soon," said Swatantra Dev Singh.

Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at an age of 92 years.

Mangeshkar was an Indian playback singer and occasional music composer and was popularly known as "Nightingale of India" for her melodious voice.

The BJP had also sought suggestions from the people for the drafting of the manifesto, and the party is likely to accommodate some major suggestions. There's a likelihood that the BJP may make a big announcement in its manifesto.

As per sources, there may be something in response to the 300 units of free electricity of the Samajwadi Party in the BJP manifesto for the state, besides an announcement about the outstanding electricity bill of the consumers.

There's also the likelihood that the BJP may make promises for the farmer in the manifesto, which could be addressed to the sugarcane cultivators in the western parts of the state.

Notably, several BJP leaders have been saying that the party has fulfilled most of the promises made in the last election manifesto.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP had won a landslide victory, winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats. (ANI)

