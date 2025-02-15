Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 15 (ANI): Union Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda congratulated Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and all the workers of the party after registering a "massive victory" in the Chhattisgarh Civic Polls.

BJP won mayoral posts in all ten municipal corporations and the post of chairperson in 35 municipal councils and 81 Nagar panchayats

He stated that this "historic victory" reflects people's faith in the public welfare schemes implemented under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

In a celebratory message on social media post-X, Nadda said, "I heartily congratulate the Chief Minister @vishnudsai ji, State President @KiranDeoBJP ji and all the workers of BJP Chhattisgarh on the massive victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Chhattisgarh urban body elections."

"This historic victory is a symbol of the unwavering faith of the people of the state in the public welfare and tribal-friendly schemes being implemented by the double-engine government under the guidance of the respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji," Nadda said.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai claimed that their candidates had won all ten seats. "This is a historic day for Chhattisgarh BJP and the state govt...BJP has got a historic win in Chhattisgarh Civic Polls, our candidates won all 10 seats with a huge margin."

"Congress has been wiped clean in the civic polls, they did not win even a single seat...we want to thank all the voters for having faith in BJP and PM Modi...," he said.

Earlier, BJP Mayor candidate Meenal Choubey told ANI, "This is a victory of good governance, honesty, and development... The people have appreciated our CM Vishnu Deo Sai's work..."

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma earlier in the day told ANI, "BJP candidates are winning with huge margins in all the municipal corporations and maximum municipal bodies in the entire state... This is the victory of the public, this is the victory of BJP workers... The public has approved the work of the government ..."

Polling for 10 Municipal Corporations, 49 Municipal Councils, and 114 Nagar Panchayats across the state was held on February 11. (ANI)

