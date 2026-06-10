India News | BJP President Nitin Nabin Offers Prayers at Jhandewalan Mandir to Mark PM Modi's 12-year Milestone

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin offered prayers at the Jhandewalan Mandir in New Delhi on Wednesday to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's completion of 12 years in office as India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister.

"BJP National President Shri @NitinNabin performs pujan on the occasion of PM Shri @narendramodi becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister," said the BJP party handle.

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Following his visit to the Jhandewalan Mandir, BJP National President Nitin Nabin stated that the Prime Minister's leadership has written a new chapter in the nation's history. He further asserted that PM Modi has consistently prioritised the welfare of the underprivileged and brought life to every household across the country.

"The Prime Minister's leadership has created a new chapter in the nation's history. India has secured a remarkable position not just domestically but globally. As the son of a poor family, he has truly cared for the underprivileged--bringing light to every home. I believe this day is a proud moment for all Indians," Nabin told reporters.

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Additionally, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan offered prayers at Shri Jagannath Temple in New Delhi to mark PM Modi's 12 years in office.

Dharmendra Pradhan said that the public has trusted PM Modi and given the opportunity to serve for 4,399 days.

"Today is a proud day for India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi became India's longest continuously serving PM. He is a devotee of Lord Jagannath. People gave him the opportunity to serve for 4,399 days. We pray for PM Modi's long life and an opportunity to serve the nation for a longer period. People of the country have blessed PM Modi, and he has the trust of the public," Pradhan told ANI.

PM Modi has officially become India's longest continuously serving Prime Minister, crossing the 4,399-day milestone in office. He has surpassed former PM Jawaharlal Nehru's record of 4,398 consecutive days served after the first general election.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Modi termed public service the biggest test of good governance.

Sharing a Sanskrit shloka on X, PM Modi said defined humility, dedication and dutifulness as virtues to earn public trust.

He posted, "Public service is the biggest test of good governance. Only a person who works continuously with humility, dedication and dutifulness earns public trust."

"Sadanuraktprakritih prajapalantatparh. Vineetatma hi Nripatirbhuyasi Shriyamashnute (He was always attached to nature and devoted to the care of the people. A king who is humble attains greater prosperity)," the post read.

NDA leaders, global dignitaries and prominent personalities from various fields have poured in congratulatory messages for the Prime Minister. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)