India News | BJP President Nitin Nabin Set for Maiden 3-day Punjab Visit; to Lead Yoga Day Celebrations in Jalandhar

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): Marking his first official visit to Punjab since assuming the mantle of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president, Nitin Nabin is scheduled to embark on a high-stakes three-day tour of the state beginning June 20 to June 22.

According to party sources, the visit is strategically designed to balance spiritual engagement with rigorous political mobilisation as the party looks to consolidate its footprint in the region.

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Sources further told ANI that Nabin's tour covers key urban centres, including Amritsar, Jalandhar, and Ludhiana, with a focus on both grassroots outreach and high-level organisational planning.

The tour will commence on June 20, with a spiritual note, as Nabin visits the Golden Temple to offer prayers in Amritsar.

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On the occasion of the 12th International Yoga Day on June 21, Nabin will headline a mass yoga session at the Lovely Professional University (LPU). This appearance is expected to underscore the party's commitment to the global wellness initiative initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The final day of the visit will be dedicated to internal party mechanics on June 22. Nabin will chair a high-level meeting with senior state office-bearers to review political strategies and deliberate on strengthening the party's presence at the booth and district levels.

International Yoga Day, observed annually on June 21, remains a cornerstone of India's soft power diplomacy. Adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 2014 following a proposal by Prime Minister Modi, the event has since become a global movement.

As in previous years, Indian missions and local leadership across the country are working in coordination to promote the physical and mental health benefits of the practice, with the Ministry of AYUSH leading the national observance.

For the BJP, Nabin's presence in Punjab represents a significant push to align national initiatives with local organisational growth, signalling a proactive approach to the state's political landscape under his new leadership. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)