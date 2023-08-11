New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) AAP leader and Delhi minister Gopal Rai said the BJP is rattled by the coming together of the AAP and the Congress as part of the INDIA alliance and its strategists are trying to find out ways to break this alliance.

Talking to PTI, Rai, the Delhi convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), said it is essential to ensure the BJP's defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls otherwise "democracy might not survive" in the country.

Also Read | Independence Day Celebrations 2023: PM Narendra Modi Invites Sarpanches of Vibrant Villages, Farmers, Fishermen To Attend Flag Hoisting Ceremony at Red Fort in Delhi.

Rai said the AAP and Congress are likely to hold talks on the seat-sharing formula in Delhi at the INDIA bloc meeting in Mumbai.

"AAP is a part of the INDIA alliance and the party's strategy is now linked to the strategy of the alliance. There have been two meetings. In the next meeting in Mumbai, I feel seat-sharing talks, and the other agenda will be held," he said.

Also Read | Nawab Malik Gets Bail: Supreme Court Grants Two Months Interim Bail to NCP Leader on Medical Grounds in Money Laundering Case.

"On the basis of the decisions and the formula decided there, strategies will be formulated for different states," he added.

The senior AAP leader said the tentative dates for the Mumbai meeting are August 31 and September 1.

He also targeted Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah for asking the opposition “not to indulge in politics of supporting or opposing legislation just to win elections” over the Delhi services bill.

"He is worried about the Congress coming together with the AAP. They were feeling that no one will speak up but contrary to their assessment, the country is coming together," Rai said.

"BJP had hoped that the opposition will be in a state of disarray just like it was last time. They are restless and their biggest strategists are trying to find a solution," he added.

"In politics, there are three phases -- people and their aspirations, party and its aspiration and the country. Today, the circumstances are such that parties and people have become small," Rai said.

"If there is no change after the Lok Sabha polls, democracy might not even survive. The fight to save the nation is bigger than parties and people," Rai said while citing how the Centre brought the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which gives the central government control over bureaucrats in the Delhi government.

He said that by bringing the bill, the Centre has done "worse than what the Britishers did".

Reacting to Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa's recent statement that there will be no alliance with the AAP in Punjab, Rai said, "If somebody has a personal opinion, the solution to it has to be found by the party and it is an internal matter of the Congress".

Rai said, "There is an attack happening everywhere... It is unfortunate that PM Narendra Modi-led central government wants to weaken every pillar of democracy. Judiciary, CBI, Parliament, everywhere there is an attack."

"The 2024 Lok Sabha polls will not just be a fight between political parties but a battle between tyranny and democracy," he asserted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)