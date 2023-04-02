New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): Launching a fresh round of attack on the Congress party over corruption allegations during its tenure, Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday released the first episode of 'Congress Files'.

The official Twitter handle of BJP tweeted, "The first episode of Congress Files, see how one after the other corruption and scams took place under the Congress rule".

https://twitter.com/BJP4India/status/1642353659714387969?s=20

In the video message titled "Congress means corruption", the BJP stated, "Congress has looted Rs 48,20,69,00,00,000 from the public in 70 years of its rule. That money could have been utilised for so many useful areas of security and development".

"Using this much amount, 24 INS Vikrant, 300 Rafale jets, and 1000 Mangal Missions could have been made or purchased. But the country had to bear the cost of Congress' corruption, and it lagged behind in the race of progress," the video message added.

BJP further attacked the Congress party and termed its tenure from 2004-2014 as a "Lost Decade".

BJP further said in the video, "Keeping the whole 70 years aside, if we only look at the last tenure of 2004-14, it was a 'Lost Decade'. The government was led by Manmohan Singh, who turned a blind eye to all the corruption that kept on happening under his rule. In those days, papers were filled with the news of corruption, looking at which the heads of every Indian hung in shame. "

"Coal scam of Rs 1.86 lakh crore, 2G Spectrum scam of Rs 1.76 lakh crore, MNREGA scam of Rs 10 lakh crore, Commonwealth scam of Rs 70,000 crore, a bribe of Rs 362 crores in the helicopter deal with Italy, 12 crores bribe for the Chairman of Railway Board," it further added.

At the end of the video message, BJP stated, "This is only the jhanki (trailer) of Congress' corruption, the movie is still not over."

Earlier Congress had also attacked BJP over the Adani issue, and released multiple sets of questions under the campaign of 'Hum Adani Ke Hain Kaun'.

The party alleged that BJP granted "monopolies" to the Adani group in various projects. (ANI)

