New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): BJP released its fourth list of 35 candidates for the Bihar assembly election.

The candidates include Bhagirathi Devi from Ramnagar, Gayatri Devi from Parihar, Vijay Khemkar from Purnia and Sanjay Saravagi from Darbhanga.

Elections to the 243-seat Bihar Assembly will be held in three phases -- October 28, November 3, and 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

The BJP is contesting the polls in alliance with JD-U. While BJP has given 11 seats to Vikassheel Insaan Party from its share, JD-U seats has given seats to Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustan Awam Morcha from its quota. (ANI)

