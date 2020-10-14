New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) The BJP on Wednesday issued its fourth list of 35 candidates for the Bihar assembly polls, and with this the party has named all its nominees for the 110 seats that it is contesting in the three-phase elections starting from October 28.

All the candidates are for the third phase scheduled for November 7, the party said in a statement. The names of six women figure on the fourth list.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Fire: Huge Blaze Erupts at Chemical Factory in Tulip Estate.

The JD(U) and the BJP are fighting on 115 and 110 seats respectively, with two smaller allies Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM (S) and Vikassheel Insaan Party contesting on seven and 11 seats respectively.

The polls to the 243-seat Bihar assembly are scheduled for October 28, November 3 and November 7. The counting of votes is slated for November 10. PTI KR

Also Read | BJP 3rd List of Candidates For Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Party Releases 35 Names in Third List.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)