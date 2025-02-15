Gurugram, Feb 15 (PTI) The BJP has released the list of candidates for all 36 wards and the mayor for the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) elections, the party said.

The BJP has given ticket for the mayor election to Rajrani Malhotra, whose husband Tilak Raj Malhotra has been associated with the RSS for a long time and is the former district president of the BJP. The BJP had fielded Tilak Raj for the MLA election from Gurgaon in 2000, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the party in-charge of Haryana.

According to political experts, with the ticket given to Rajrani Malhotra, the BJP will be successful in wooing Punjabi voters in Gurugram as she from the Punjabi community.

There are many new faces among the candidates for the post of councilor for the MCG and the BJP has placed its bet on many old faces.

Meanwhile, 21 candidates filed their nominations for ward elections in the Municipal Corporation of Manesar and 15 candidates filed their nominations for the MCG elections on Saturday.

In the late evening on Saturday, the Congress announced mayoral election tickets to Seema Pahuja for the MCG and Neeraj Yadav for the Municipal Corporation of Manesar.

The BJP has also declared Praveen Joshi, the current chairperson of the Haryana State Child Protection Commission, as its mayoral candidate for the Faridabad Municipal Corporation.

Union Minister of State Krishnapal Gurjar said that the state high command has given the ticket to a "family member" who has worked with dedication for the party.

Praveen Joshi is the daughter-in-law of Ramesh Joshi, who was the state BJP president.

