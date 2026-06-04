India News | BJP Releases List of Candidates for Upcoming Rajya Sabha Polls

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released its official list of 11 candidates for the upcoming Biennial and Bye-elections to the Rajya Sabha from various states.

The Central Election Committee (CEC) of the party finalised the names of representatives across key states to contest the Upper House polls.

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The list features several prominent state leaders, organisational heavyweights, and key strategists as the party looks to consolidate its upper-house strength.

The BJP has fielded Tai Tagak from Arunachal Pradesh; Rajubhai Shukla, Mukeshbhai Rathwa, Mansingh Parmar and Jitendra Meghjibhai Kanzariya from Gujarat; Tarun Chugh and Rajneesh Agrawal from Madhya Pradesh; A Sharda Devi from Manipur; and Alka Gurjar and Satish Poonia from Rajasthan.

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For the Rajya Sabha by-election in Odisha, the party has nominated Debashish Samantaray as its candidate.

Earlier, on June 3, the Election Commission issued a notification for biennial elections to 24 Rajya Sabha seats from ten states.

This includes four seats each in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat, three seats each in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, two seats in Jharkhand, and one seat each in Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur and Meghalaya. The filing of nominations has begun, and the last date is June 8.

Notification was also issued for the Rajya Sabha bypoll for a seat each in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Odisha. (ANI)

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