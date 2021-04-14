Darjeeling (West Bengal) [India], April 14 (ANI): Ahead of the fifth phase of elections in West Bengal, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday lashed out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), saying they start intensifying hatred among people wherever they go.

"People of Assam say their history and culture are being attacked. Tamil Nadu and Bengal are facing the same thing. Wherever BJP and RSS go, hatred starts to intensify there," Gandhi said while addressing a public rally in West Bengal's Darjeeling.

The Congress leader also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country and said the PM asked people to beat 'thaali' and switch on flashlights rather than helping the distressed.

"Narendra Modi said 'bhaio-bheno', beat thaali and corona will go. He said ghanti bajaao. After that, he asked people to take out their mobile phones and switch on flashlights. This man is the PM of India. Rather than helping labourers, he asked them to ring bells," said Gandhi.

The Congress leader also added how the media had "mocked" him in February 2020 after he and his fellow party members had met the PM advising him to be ready to combat the inevitable entry of COVID-19 in the country.

"Last year in February, all Congress leaders and I collectively said to the PM that India is going to be affected by COVID-19. You start preparing to save the economy, migrant labourers and small-scale industry. But the press mocked me and said I'm trying to scare people," the Waynad MP said.

Polling for the first four phases has concluded in the state. The fifth phase of the ongoing elections will take place on April 17. Counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)