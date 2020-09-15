New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) The AAP on Tuesday claimed that the BJP-ruled South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has arbitrarily increased various taxes which will affect nearly 25,000 businessmen and traders here.

Addressing a press conference, AAP senior leader Durgesh Pathak claimed that the SDMC has increased taxes by 100 per cent for commercial and industrial rental units. The taxes for commercial vacant buildings has been increased by 50 per cent and for vacant land, it has been hiked by 67 per cent.

The BJP is imposing arbitrary tax hikes on the public, he alleged.

