Kolkata, Jun 17 (PTI) BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday said the party has completed the paperwork to back its demand for the disqualification of Mukul Roy, who recently switched over from the saffron party to the TMC, from the West Bengal assembly.

However, Adhikari said he couldn't submit the documents to the assembly secretariat during the day as the receive section was shut.

The TMC, however, questioned whether Suvendu Adhikari has asked his father Sisir Adhikari, also a turncoat, to resign as the MP of the Kanthi Lok Sabha seat after joining the BJP.

Mukul Roy returned to the TMC on June 11 after winning from the Krishnanagar North seat on a BJP ticket in the recently concluded assembly elections. He had joined the saffron party after quitting Mamata Banerjee's party in 2017.

"We have readied all the documents to back our demand for the disqualification of Mukul Roy from the assembly, who had won on the BJP's lotus symbol.

"The receive section of the House was closed today. If we find it shut again tomorrow, we will mail the documents and our letter seeking Roy's disqualification. We will do whatever is required to realise our demand," Adhikari, the opposition leader in the assembly, told reporters.

Responding to the demand, TMC state unit general secretary Kunal Ghosh said that law will take its own course but Suvendu Adhikari has no right to speak on the issue.

"Suvendu must look at the mirror before raising such demands. Has he ever asked his father Sisir Adhikari to quit as the MP of Kanthi, which he had won on a TMC ticket?" he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)