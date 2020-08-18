Aizawl, Aug 18 (PTI) Mizoram unit of BJP on Tuesday petitioned the state election commission to defer the upcoming village and local council polls scheduled to be held simultaneously on August 27 following a surge in COVID-19 cases in the state.

In a letter addressed to state election commissioner, state BJP president Vanlalhmuaka said that the proposed rural and local body polls if held as per schedule will surely pose a threat and cause community spread of the deadly disease in the state.

Also Read | Salary Hike, EPF Benefits Announced For Select Teachers And Chief Librarians of This State.

The present situation in relation to COVID-19 confirms that there is community spread of the pandemic in Mizoram and the MNF-led government in the state had itself declared four days' complete lockdown in Aizawl to break the chain of the deadly disease.

The state government, it alleged, is adamant to go ahead with the proposed polls despite the spike in COVID-19 cases and appeals by the opposition parties.

Also Read | Asus ZenFone 7 Series To Be Unveiled on August 26, 2020: Report.

The elections should be held when the pandemic subsides, it said.

"Covid-19 cases in Mizoram have been exponentaily escalating day by day, which could reach to a catastrophic stage. As such, it is imperative at this juncture to take every precautionary measures to prevent further spread of this pendemic," Vanlalhmuaka said in his letter. The north eastern state has not reported any death due to the pandemic so far.

The state election commission secretary Teresy Vanlalhruaii when contacted told PTI that the Commission has not contemplated defering the polls.

Polling for 558 village councils in nine districts and 83 local councils within Aizawl municipal area will be held on August 27.

Vanlalhruaii said a total of 8,491 candidates, including 2,102 women, are in the fray for both the polls.

The ruling MNF has fielded 2,438 candidates for the 558 village councils, while main opposition Zoram Peoples Movement has fielded 1,197 candidates.

Congress has fielded 2,075 candidates, BJP- 298, Hmar Peoples Convention six, Mizoram Peoples Conference and National Peoples Party have fielded two candidates each, she said.

There are 908 independent candidates for the rural polls, she said.

For the local council polls, MNF has the highest number of candidates at 540, followed by Congress at 533.

ZPM has fielded 432, MPC five and there are 55 independent candidates up for the coming local body polls, she said.

According to election officials, MNF and Congress have already won ten and two village councils unopposed respectively.

Counting of votes will be undertaken on August 27 as soon as polling is over.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)