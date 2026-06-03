India News | BJP Seeks Himachal CM Sukhu's Resignation After Local Body Poll Results, Terms Outcome 'semi-final' Before Assembly Elections

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 3 (ANI): BJP Chief Spokesperson and MLA Randhir Sharma on Wednesday demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on moral grounds, claiming that the ruling Congress government had lost the confidence of the people following its performance in the recently concluded urban local body and Panchayati Raj Institution elections in Himachal Pradesh.

Addressing a press conference in Shimla, Sharma described the elections as the "semi-final" before the next Assembly elections and alleged that the results reflected growing public dissatisfaction with the Congress government.

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"The people of Himachal Pradesh have withdrawn their confidence from the Congress government. Having lost the semi-final, the Chief Minister should resign on moral grounds and seek a fresh mandate from the people," he said.

Referring to Congress leaders' earlier characterisation of the elections, Sharma added, "If the Congress itself called these elections a semi-final, then a team that loses the semi-final does not play the final. The Chief Minister should resign on moral grounds and pave the way for fresh Assembly elections."

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The BJP leader thanked party workers for their efforts and congratulated the winning candidates across the state. He said the results demonstrated growing public support for the BJP and growing disillusionment with the Congress government.

According to Sharma, the BJP secured decisive victories in three of the four municipal corporations, Mandi, Dharamshala and Solan, while Congress retained only Palampur. He said the outcome showed that people had made up their minds to remove the present government and bring the BJP back to power.

Sharma said the BJP also performed strongly in municipal councils and nagar panchayats. He claimed the party secured a majority in 12 of the 22 municipal councils and in 18 of the 25 nagar panchayats where elections were held.

Referring to Panchayati Raj Institution elections, Sharma said that although district council elections are not formally contested on party symbols, political parties support and announce their preferred candidates. He accused Congress of attempting to distance itself from the results despite having fielded and supported candidates in several districts.

He alleged that Congress leaders, ministers and MLAs actively campaigned for party-backed candidates in district council elections, but voters rejected them.

Sharma claimed that out of 250 Zila Parishad wards in the state, BJP-supported candidates won 144 seats, while Congress was restricted to around 60 seats. He further claimed that many of the independents elected were ideologically aligned with the BJP.

"In Bilaspur, Congress failed to open its account. In Hamirpur, Sirmaur and several other districts, the party suffered a humiliating defeat," he said.

The BJP spokesperson also said BJP-backed candidates won 1,199 Panchayat Samiti (BDC) seats across the state, while Congress remained limited to 477 seats. He claimed that most of the remaining independent winners were also sympathetic to the BJP.

Sharma accused Chief Minister Sukhu of making contradictory statements on the election outcome. He said Congress leaders initially claimed Panchayati Raj elections were not fought on party lines, but later attempted to take credit for victories.

He also criticised the Chief Minister for allegedly promising Rs 50 lakh in development funds to wards that elected Congress candidates during the Municipal Corporation campaign.

"Such announcements during elections were inappropriate and amounted to influencing voters. Despite these promises, the public did not trust the Congress government," Sharma said.

The BJP leader alleged that the Congress government had failed to fulfil major promises made during the 2022 Assembly elections, including providing Rs 1,500 per month to women, purchasing milk at Rs 100 per litre, buying cow dung at Rs 2 per kilogram, providing 300 units of free electricity and creating five lakh government jobs.

"People know that a government struggling to pay salaries cannot fulfil such promises. That is why voters rejected Congress," he said.

Referring to the results in the Mandi Municipal Corporation, Sharma pointed out that Congress could win only one seat despite the Chief Minister's extensive campaigning.

He also dismissed Congress's allegations of factionalism within the BJP and advised the ruling party to address its own internal divisions.

"Even the Deputy Chief Minister has admitted that factionalism exists within Congress. The Chief Minister should focus on his own house instead of making misleading statements about the BJP," Sharma said.

The BJP leader further alleged that the state government tried to use administrative influence to defeat BJP candidates and that some nominations were rejected unfairly. He also claimed that BJP workers and candidates faced pressure and intimidation during the election process.

With elections for chairpersons and vice-chairpersons of local bodies still pending, Sharma expressed apprehension that the government could attempt to influence the outcome through pressure tactics.

"We want to warn the government against any anti-democratic attempts to overturn the people's mandate. The BJP will strongly oppose any effort to misuse official machinery or undermine democratic processes," he said.

Addressing the BJP's defeat in Palampur and allegations of factionalism, Sharma said the party would review the reasons for the loss and take corrective measures where required.

He added that disciplinary action had already been taken against some party rebels and that the BJP would take an appropriate decision regarding their future role in the organisation.

Sharma declined to comment on the lawyers' agitation in Shimla, saying the press conference was focused exclusively on the results of the urban local body and Panchayati Raj elections. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)