New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): BJP leader Vijendra Gupta on Wednesday questioned Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's statement regarding the Delhi government's aim to equate the national capital's per capita income to that of Singapore's by the year 2047 and asked for the road map of the proposal.

During a telephonic conversation with ANI, Gupta said, ''He should tell us what has the government done so far to increase the per capita income of Delhi's residents. Do they have any road map for this? Is there any plan of how the income of the people of Delhi will be like that of Singapore's by 2047?"

Further, slamming Sisodia's claim of the Delhi government not having enough land, Gupta said, ''The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has already given 80 plots to the Delhi government but not a single school has been built there."

"DDA also has its limits,'' he added.

The BJP leader also refuted Sisodia's claim of beautification of roads and said that Arvind Kejriwal-led government has been saying the same for many years, "but till now, nothing has been done."

During a virtual meeting held under the chairpersonship of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss how to improve India's economy and accelerate the pace of development in states and Union Territories, Sisodia said that in the last six years, Delhi's growth rate has averaged 11-12 per cent.

"Delhi is one of the fastest-growing regions in the country, and that the Delhi government is committed to fostering a progressive business environment in the city. Delhi contributes 4.4 per cent of the national Gross Domestic Product (GDP), despite having only 1.49 per cent of the country's population," he added.

Delhi's per capita income is 3.54 lakh, which is three times the national per capita income standard, he further added. (ANI)

