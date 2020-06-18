India News | BJP Slams Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Assembly's Move to Pass Resolution on NRC

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 18 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lanka Dinakar on Thursday condemned the move of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh Assembly, to pass a resolution on National Register of Citizens (NRC), stating that the resolution has been passed with "mala fide" intentions.

"We strongly condemn the approach of Jagan Mohan Reddy on passing a resolution in the Assembly for not implementing NRC in the State of Andhra Pradesh whereas there is no NRC in India other than Assam and same had been expressed by the Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji in the Parliament itself. Why is Jagan Mohan Reddy confusing the people by speaking about non-existence NRC in Andhra and passing such restrictions with mala fide intentions to woo and satisfy some section of people to instigate against the interest of the Nation when more than 20 brave soldiers had sacrificed their lives for the Nation to safeguard our sovereignty," said Dinakar.

He added that it was "unfortunate" to move such resolution against the NRC which has not been implemented either in Andhra or other parts of the country other than Assam.

He further directed a question towards YSR Congress Party as to "why do they provocate the people by passing such resolution and how can the party and their representatives question National Population Register (NPR) when the details of ancestors of the citizens is an optional field?"

"If these fields are objectionable then why is YSRCP Government conducting surveys through the volunteers? Is any such gathered information used against the interest of the people of the State? Whereas NPR is statutory and mandatory for the census for providing government schemes to the eligible people in the country," said Dinakar.

He alleged that this move was nothing but a "tactic to woo" some section of people with "false propaganda" by Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP Govt. in Andhra. He further claimed that CM Reddy was trying to "divert" his one year term "failures with more than 60 negative judgments in a year of his administration".

Andhra Govt. has clarified that it won't implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at "any cost".The government has appealed to the central government to implement NPR in its 2010 format as NPR 2020 has "panicked" the Muslim community. (ANI)

