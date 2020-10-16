New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Karnataka unit on Friday took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying "congratulations for the Oscar deserving performance" for giving Bihar election ticket to Brajesh Kumar Pandey, who was charged with raping a minor Dalit girl.

"Dear Rahul Gandhi, a few days before, you and your sister Priyanka Gandhi protested against rape in Hathras. Now, you have given Bihar election ticket to Brajesh Kumar Pandey, who was charged with raping a minor Dalit girl. Congratulations for the Oscar deserving performance," BJP Karnataka tweeted.

Congress in its second list for Bihar Assembly Election declared Brajesh Kumar Pandey as its candidate from Govindganj where election will be held in second phase.

Bihar will go to polls in three phases: October 28, November 3 and November 7 for its 243 assembly seats. The results will be declared on November 10. (ANI)

