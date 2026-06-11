India News | BJP Splitting Parties Across India: AAP's Sanjay Singh Slams Centre over TMC Crisis

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): Describing the ongoing political crisis within the Trinamool Congress (TMC) as deeply "unfortunate," Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh on Thursday launched a sharp offensive against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of systematically dismantling opposition parties across the nation.

Talking to ANI, Singh said, "What is happening in TMC is unfortunate... They (BJP) have split the Congress, Samajwadi Party, Shiv Sena, NCP, and now the AAP," he alleged, pointing to a recurring pattern in the BJP's political strategy.

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The AAP leader further criticised the BJP's induction of leaders it previously labelled as corrupt. "These people take into their party those whom they call dishonest," he alleged.

Singh further framed the turmoil within the TMC as a direct assault on the constitutional mandate. "What is happening with the TMC is an action to strangle democracy," the leader stated.

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He warned that if the nation does not take a stand against such political manoeuvring, the very foundation of the electoral process could be compromised. "If the country does not wake up against them, then elections and the roles of MPs and MLAs will have no meaning," he cautioned.

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal completely dismissed reports of speculation over a possible merger of the TMC with Congress, terming the claims as "baseless rumours."

His remarks come at a time when the TMC is facing internal dissent, with multiple resignations, allegations of factionalism and public disagreements among senior leaders.

The latest flashpoint emerged today when senior TMC MP and advocate Kalyan Banerjee publicly criticised the party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee over a legal matter and accused him of displaying an "arrogant attitude."

Kalyan Banerjee went so far as to issue an ultimatum to TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, saying she should choose between him and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee. He also announced that he would no longer appear in legal matters on behalf of Abhishek Banerjee.

The developments come amid a series of resignations from the Rajya Sabha. TMC MP Prakash Chik Baraik resigned from the Upper House on Wednesday, becoming the third party MP to do so within a week after Sushmita Dev and Sukhendu Sekhar Ray stepped down earlier.

Meanwhile, rebel TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar has claimed that a group of 20 MPs has sought separate seating arrangements in the Lok Sabha and expressed support for the NDA.

However, TMC Lok Sabha MP Pratima Mondal rejected reports linking her to the alleged move and challenged the rebel faction to produce any document bearing her signature. She reaffirmed her loyalty to the party and said she would remain with the Trinamool Congress until 2029. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)