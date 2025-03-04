Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 4 (ANI): Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of spreading false information that the funds of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes are being misused and diverted to other projects.

He asked the BJP to substantiate their allegations and demanded accountability from the previous government.

Also Read | Telangana Tunnel Collapse: Conveyor Belt Becomes Operational, Fate of Trapped Workers Still Unknown (Watch Videos).

"BJP is spreading false information that the money of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes is being misused and the money is being diverted to other projects. They are not telling where and how it is being misused; they are not giving any clarification about it. They should answer about what they did when they were in power," Kharge told reporters here.

The Karnataka Minister alleged that the SCSP and TSP funds are being misused in the BJP-ruled states. He also accused the Madhya Pradesh government of missing money meant for tribals for cow shelters.

Also Read | Odisha School Holiday on March 5 Cancelled After Panchayati Raj Diwas Observance Moved to April 24, BJD Accuses BJP Government of Disrespecting Biju Patnaik.

"The previous BJP govt is on record in newspapers and the floor of the House that more than Rs 10,000 crore (SCSP) Scheduled Caste Sub Plan, and (TSP) Tribal Sub Plan funds have been diverted and misused. Just look at how funds are being used in other BJP-ruled states. In Gujarat, they have made a movie about Vadnagar. In Maharashtra, they have used Rs 2000 crores for farmer loan waivers. In Madhya Pradesh, they are using money meant for tribals for cow shelters.

Priyank Kharge also raised questions over the alleged mistreatment of Dalits in the BJP-ruled states.

"Are Dalits and Adivasis in BJP-ruled states worse than cows? Is protecting cows more important than protecting the dignity of Dalits and Adivasis? The central govt is using SCSP and TSP funds to give compensation to telecom service providers...Modi's model of development is clear - to leave out Dalits, Adivasis and SC/ST," he said.

The Karnataka Budget session commenced on Monday. The BJP protested outside the assembly against the rise in the prices of electricity and milk and the MUDA scam. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)