Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 23 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday staged a protest against the allotment of 'Saraswati Mandapam' for the Nava Kerala Sadasu' in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram.

Led by the party's district president V V Rajesh, the workers released black balloons in the air and chanted slogans against the Kerala government.

Meanwhile, the police used water cannon to disperse the crowd.

'Saraswati Mandapam', which is commonly used for cultural programmes, has been picked by the Kerala government as the organising committee office for 'Nava Kerala Sadasu', which is the outreach programme of the government, where the chief minister and ministers will be travelling through all assembly constituencies of the state.

The programme is scheduled to be held today at the Saraswati Mandapam. (ANI)

