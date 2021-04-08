Jaipur, Apr 8 (PTI) BJP leaders started a sit-in here on Thursday along with the body of a deaf and mute priest who died amid a row over the registration of a plot of land.

Shambhu, who lived alone, was the owner of two bighas of land near a highway in Rajasthan's Dausa district, Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Singh Chauhan said.

He got the registry of his land in the name of a person named Balbir and a woman last month through his caretaker. Local people alleged that the registration was done fraudulently as the priest was deaf and mute, the ASP said.

In the middle of this, Shambhu, who was an asthmatic patient, fell sick and he was shifted to a hospital, where he died last Friday, according to the officer.

Chauhan said local people started the protest with his body in Mahwa with multiple demands, including cancellation of the registration, action against the officials involved in the process and removing encroachments from 'mandir-mafi' lands -- those lands designated for temples, priests or their family members.

However, the land owned by the priest was not 'mandir mafi', according to police.

Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Meena and other BJP leaders, including former state president Arun Chaturvedi and MLA Kalicharan Saraf, joined the sit-in at Mahwa recently and brought the body to Jaipur.

They started the sit-in at the Civil Lines Railway crossing, which is near the residence of the chief minister and the Raj Bhawan.

A delegation met the revenue minister and the meeting, which was also attended by Jaipur MP Ramcharan Bohra, was inconclusive, Meena said, adding that the protest would continue.

"We demanded removal of the subdivisional magistrate so that an impartial investigation could be conducted," Meena told reporters after the meeting.

Arun Chaturvedi demanded that the government should remove encroachments from the lands that are shown as 'mandir-mafi' in revenue records.

"The government is sleeping and we are here to wake up the government," Meena said.

