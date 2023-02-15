Shimla, Feb 15 (PTI) Former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday started the BJP's door-to-door signature campaign to protest against the denotification of over 620 institutions from Thunag in Mandi district.

The campaign would be carried out till February 25 at all madals in the state where the offices of various departments, primary and community health centres and schools opened during the tenure of the previous BJP government were closed when the Congress came to power in December.

Also Read | Samajwadi Party Leader Swami Prasad Maurya, Mahant Raju Das of Hanuman Garhi Come to Blows at TV Conclave (Watch Video).

Jai Ram Thakur, the leader of opposition, alleged that institutions opened with a budget provision and adequate staff were closed and the general public was facing inconvenience

Condemning the move to close institutions opened for public welfare, the BJP had announced the campaign against the "dictatorial decisions" of the Congress government.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Bride Drugs Groom, In-Laws on Train, Runs Away With Jewellery in Kanpur; Arrested.

The signature campaign would be followed by “rosh rallies” from February 25 to March 5 in which union ministers, leader of the opposition, former ministers and office bearers of the state executive would participate in their respective districts, a statement issued here said.

The Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government had denotified the institutions set up or upgraded under the BJP rule, saying the previous government had failed to make any budget allocation or appoint staff for them.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)