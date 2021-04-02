Kolkata, Apr 2 (PTI) Alleging that the TMC and the BJP are on a "joint mission to ruin" West Bengal, senior Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill on Friday accused the two parties of using religion and indulging in violence to win the state elections and divert people's attention from the real issues that are impacting their daily lives.

The political battle between the state's ruling party and the saffron outfit has derailed the development of 'sonar Bangla' (golden Bengal), he said.

"Both the BJP and the TMC are on a joint mission to ruin West Bengal. The tug of war between the two parties has damaged and derailed the development of 'sonar Bangla'.

"BJP is equivalent to East India Company which had a goal to loot Bengal. When the BJP says '200 par' (beyond 200), it means fuel price will be increased to over Rs 200 and violence against women will rise by 200 per cent," he told reporters here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Thursday said a BJP wave was blowing across West Bengal where the party will win over 200 of the state's 294 assembly seats.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also said the saffron party will emerge victorious in the assembly polls by winning more than 200 seats.

Shergill also mocked the TMC, saying that it stands for 'total mismanagement and chaos'.

Pointing at the economic condition in the state and also in the country, the Congress national spokesperson said the TMC and the saffron party are known for "rhetoric and deceit".

"The two parties have failed in all the parameters of governance. They are busy trying to win elections by hook or by crook and have forgotten that they cannot hide their past baggage of false promises," he said.

Shergill appealed to people of the state to vote for the Congress-Left-ISF alliance for a better Bengal.

West Bengal registered 84.63 per cent polling in the first phase on March 27 and 86.11 per cent in the second phase on April 1.

The third phase of the elections will be held in the state on April 6.

The state will see five more phases and the last one will be conducted on April 29. Votes will be counted on May 2.

