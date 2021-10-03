New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): To mark the completion of two decades of uninterrupted service in the public office by Prime Minister Narendra Modi since he took oath as Gujarat chief minister in 2001, Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) is all set to celebrate the occasion with a series of events on October 7.

"Party workers will mark the day by cleaning the rivers, spreading awareness among the public about the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on booth level and other such social programmes. Party workers will make people aware about the policies at every booth in the country," sources in BJP told ANI.

Cleaning of rivers in the country as a part of the Swachh Bharat Mission will be a part of the day's plan, sources added.

They further informed that MLAs, MPs and others will ensure the plan is implemented in their respected constituencies.

"Gurudwaras across the country will perform 'Ardas' for the long life of PM Modi and langar will be organised as a part of 'Seva Samarpan'. Many Sikh committees have already done in some part of the nation," another source in BJP stated.

BJP national president JP Nadda had launched 'Seva Aur Samarpan Abhiyan' earlier in September at the party headquarters in the national capital to mark the 71st birth anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP chief had said that the Prime Minister has the vision that every person of this country should be benefitted from the developmental work of the government.

As per the sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit the Kedarnath temple on October 7. The tentative date of the prime minister's visit is believed to be October 6. This will be PM Modi's second visit to the temple during his term; the last time he visited the Kedarnath temple in 2019.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand is set for Assembly elections in February 2022, along with four more states. Notably, in a massive exercise to reach out to families whose members have served or are serving in defence forces, the BJP government in Uttarakhand will organise 'Shaheed Samman Yatra' in October.The yatra will be held months before the assembly polls in the state and is expected to boost the ruling party's prospects. The party is expecting to reach out to voters in every village of the state through the yatra.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been the chief minister of Gujarat for 13 years. Later he became the Prime Minister of India and is currently holding the same position. (ANI)

