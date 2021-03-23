By Kumar Gaurav

New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Tuesday directed its state unit chiefs, state general secretaries, and state in-charge to hold programs in all the states and districts of the country between March 23 to April 3 to honour the soldiers of the country.

According to a directive issued by BJP general secretary Arun Singh, all state presidents and general secretaries of the party have been tasked with conducting programs that highlight the commitment of the Prime Minister's vision of new India in terms of the border dispute and how the government is handling it.

"You are well aware of the categorical statement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that what so ever the situation maybe, India will defend its every inch of land with all its might and thereby the pride of the nation. As a result of the strong determination of our Prime Minister, the brave Indian armed forces have been able to defend our beloved motherland," the directive read.

"In this respect, during the continuous high-level meeting between our Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his counterpart in China, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar and his counterpart, and national security advisor Aji Doval and his counterpart has been clarifying time and again that at all points of conflict in LAC both the forces should go back to their original position and peace should be restored in conflict zones," it added.

It further said, "During the talks of 9th core commander level on January 24 January, China was forced to withdraw its forces from North and South end of Pangong Tso as a result of our strong commitment and perseverance. China was forced to go back to the position of April 2020 thereby accepting our all conditions."

"The exercise of separation of both the forces which begin on February 10 was completed on February 18. Both the countries were able to resolve the disputes through the army and diplomatic efforts and forces have gone to their original permanent positions. This is a victory of new India's strong resolve and determination," it added.

"As per the directions of National President JP Nadda, this strong determination and resolve of the Prime Minister and the strength and valour of our armed forces need to be applauded," the directive said.

The party also asked leaders to conduct 'Shradhanjali Sabha', as a mark of respect for the soldiers killed in action. (ANI)

