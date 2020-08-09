Jaipur, Aug 9 (PTI) Ahead of the Rajasthan assembly session on August 14, the BJP has convened its legislature party meet here on August 11.

Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria has written to all the legislators about the meeting.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Says 'Govt Will Lay Emphasis on Industries Related to Sea-Food, Coconut-Based & Organic Products in Andaman and Nicobar: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 9, 2020.

The meeting of the BJP Legislature Party has been called at Hotel Crowne Plaza in Jaipur on August 11 at 4 pm, as per the letter.

The Rajasthan BJP earlier shifted its 18 MLAs to Gujarat ahead of the state assembly session.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Russia Set to Register World's First Vaccine Against Coronavirus on August 12; Here's All You Need to Know.

While six of the MLAs left for Porbandar on Saturday, 12 other had left a day earlier for Ahmedabad amid suggestions that the BJP has started herding their MLAs to one place like the Congress did ahead of the crucial assembly session.

State BJP chief Satish Poonia, however, has rejected these suggestions.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)