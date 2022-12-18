Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], December 18 (ANI): The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party in Jharkhand held a meeting ahead of the winter session of the Jharkhand Assembly beginning on Monday to chalk out strategies.

The five-day of winter session will conclude on December 23 and is likely to be stormy with the Opposition, led by the BJP deciding to target the Hemant Soren government over a slew of issues, corruption, law and order, and recruitment policy.

BJP's chief whip Biranchi Narayan said that the party in its legislative party meeting decided to corner the government on the alleged mining scam and other issues,

The BJP, in its legislative party meeting, decided to corner the government on the alleged mining scam, recruitment policy, which was scrapped by the Jharkhand High Court, the 1932 Khatiyan-based domicile policy and the Sahibganj murder in which a man allegedly chopped his wife into pieces.

He said the party would seek a reply on recruitment policy, which had been ''framed wrongly'' and was scrapped by the Court. ''

"Due to the flawed planning policy of the government, today the youth of Jharkhand themselves are feeling cheated. Women are continuously being attacked in this government," he said while referring to the case that came into the light on Saturday in which a tribal woman was killed and chopped into pieces by her husband.

"Recently, cow smugglers had crushed and killed the woman constable Sandhya Topno with a car. Law and order is deteriorating in the state. The 1932 Khatiyan, which is a scam of the government, will be exposed. Besides all these issues, the government will have to reply on mining scam,'' Narayan said. (ANI)

